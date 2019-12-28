Philippines overcomes Typhoon Phanfone’s consequences

About 43,000 people are staying at temporary shelters.

Typhoon Phanfone, locally named “Ursula” and the 21st storm cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, destroyed 49 houses and damaged 2,000 others. Air service in the Philippines was disrupted with 115 cancelled flights. More than 25,000 people stuck in wharfs across central region and remote islands after the country’s coast guards suspended boat trips travelling in rough seas.

According to the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture, the typhoon made losses of about 569 million peso (US$11.17 million), mostly to the fishery sector.