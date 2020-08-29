PM Abe Shinzo contributes greatly to Vietnam-Japan ties: Spokeswoman

Vietnam appreciated Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s important contributions to the development of Vietnam-Japan relations for the sake of the two countries’ people and for peace, prosperity, cooperation and development in the region and the world, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Hang made the statement while answering reporters’ queries about PM Abe Shinzo’s declaration to resign on August 28.



PM Abe Shinzo has been trusted by the Japanese people for years, she said, adding that he is a leader who has made many contributions to the development of Japan and promotion of cooperation in different fields in the region and the world.



“Vietnam wishes PM Abe Shinzo good health and happiness and continuing to make important contributions to the development of Japan as well as the cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Japan,” the spokeswoman said.