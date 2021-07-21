PM extends thanks to Cambodian counterpart over help to HCMC

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo:VGP)



The Vietnamese Government leader said the practical and timely assistance that PM Hun Sen, the Government and people of Cambodia have given to HCMC has effectively contributed to the pandemic prevention and control work of the southern hub as well as of Vietnam.

The assistance is even more precious when the Cambodian Government and people are also exerting efforts to cope with the pandemic, and is evidence of the friendship, solidarity and noble tradition of mutual support between the two nations, especially at times of difficulties, Chinh wrote in the letter.PM Chinh also thanked the Cambodian PM and Government for their care for the community of Vietnamese and Cambodians of Vietnamese origin during the implementation of Covid-19 response measures in the recent past.He expressed a belief that with the resolve and coordination between the two governments and the support of the people, Vietnam and Cambodia will early win the fight against the pandemic, quickly recover their economy and resume sustainable development.Earlier on July 17, Cambodian PM Hun Sen sent a letter to PM Chinh to inform that Cambodia would present Ho Chi Minh City with medical supplies, including 1 million medical masks, 100,000 N95 masks, 100 oxygen generators and US$200,000 in cash. The Cambodian Red Cross Society also presented US$100,000 and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association US$100,000.A flight transporting the medical supplies arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in HCMC on July 19. Youk Sambath, Secretary of State under the Cambodian Ministry of Health handed over the aid to Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.