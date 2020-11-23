PM Phuc: Efforts needed to build sustainable, inclusive, resilient future

Speaking at the second discussion held online on November 22 within the framework of the G20 summit, the leader also called on the G20 members to cooperate with the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary and the World Trade Organisation, among others, to actively create new development foundations so as to overcome the challenges and narrow the development gap among the countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic which has driven tens of millions of people into poverty, natural disasters, inequality, environmental pollution, poverty, digitalisation gap, and food and water source security remain global challenges that no single country can deal with, PM Phuc pointed out.

He asked G20 members to provide financial and technological support to developing countries for realising sustainable development goals, and affirmed Vietnam’s commitment in implement the Paris Agreement, striving to reduce the total greenhouse gas emissions by 9 percent with domestic resources by 2030 and by 27 percent with international support.

Peace, stability, cooperation for joint development are pre-conditions for sustainable and inclusive development, the leader stressed, pointing out that this is only available when international relations are maintained through the law-based multilateral systems and mutual respect, understanding, cooperation and trust among the countries.

This is an important prerequisite for the G20, the UN and other multilateral bring into full play their role in addressing global issues in the new context, PM Phuc said.

At the meeting, G20 leaders stressed the pandemic has made the efforts for sustainable development become more urgent. They also emphasised the important role of the G20 in pushing up the scheduled implementation of the 2030 Agenda on sustainable development, and further empowering women and youth.

Since 2010, Vietnam has been invited to the G20 summits for five times. PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s participation in and addresses at this one have affirmed Vietnam’s active and responsible contributions as the ASEAN Chair 2020 to the global issue.