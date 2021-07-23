President extends greetings to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Paralympics

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc “I understand that for the solemn opening ceremony to take place on July 23, 2021, the Prime Minister and the people of Japan had to overcome many obstacles and difficulties, especially the unprecedented huge impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” President Phuc wrote in his letter.





The Vietnamese leader once again expressed his wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics will be a great success.



The burning Olympics torch in Tokyo will be a great encouragement to sport lovers about the bravery and strength of humans when facing the pandemic, and also a noble symbol of the resilient will and spirit of Japan - a strong nation, a prosperous developed country of the world and an extensive strategic partner of Vietnam, he added.