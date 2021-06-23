President urges deepening Vietnam-UK strategic partnership

The President made the remark at a reception for First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK Dominic Raab in Hanoi on June 22, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and attending the high-level policy dialogue of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

He said the two sides should give priority to the effective implementation of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) towards creating breakthroughs in trade and investment cooperation, affirming that Vietnam will create all possible conditions for UK businesses to invest in potential fields such as banking, insurance, financial services, digital services and renewable energy.

Phuc hailed the UK as a leading country in Europe and the world in researching, developing and administering COVID-19 vaccine, and asked the UK to help Vietnam access vaccine supply and production technology.

Secretary of State Raab underlined that the UK attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam as the UK is adjusting its policy towards the Indo-Pacific region post Brexit. He informed President Phuc that he had discussed with Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son measures to implement the content of the bilateral strategic partnership, with a focus on the resumption of delegation exchange, cooperation mechanisms and orientations for coordination to optimize opportunities brought by the UKVFTA.

The official said he was impressed by Vietnam’s work in controlling COVID-19, and affirmed that the UK is ready to contribute vaccine to global efforts to control the pandemic, including providing vaccine to friendly countries and strategic partners like Vietnam.

He thanked Vietnam, with its rising role in the region, for actively backing the UK in promoting its cooperation with ASEAN and negotiating on joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The two sides agreed to work closely at important multilateral forums in 2021 such as the UN Security Council, ASEM and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

President Phuc spoke highly of the UK’s role and contribution to peace, security, and maritime freedom in the region and the world.

The UK official affirmed the importance of ensuring maritime and navigation freedom, security and peace in the East Sea, and emphasized compliance to international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

