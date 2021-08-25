Prime Minister receives Chinese Ambassador

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo



During a reception Hanoi on August 24 for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, the PM stressed that Vietnam consistently pursues the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, proactive and active international integration, and being a responsible member of the international community. Vietnam does not ally with one country to fight the other.

He wished that both sides would enhance political trust between the two Parties and nations, promote exchanges at all levels, boost comprehensive cooperationa and uphold the Steering Committee on Vietnam – China Bilateral Cooperation mechanism.Suggesting priority be given to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Chinh thanked the Chinese Government for donating an additional 2 million doses of vaccines to Vietnam. He hoped China will continue offering vaccines, transfer vaccine production technology and Covid-19 medicines to Vietnam.The host also suggested dealing with trade deficit faced by Vietnam and wished China would facilitate customs clearance, import more Vietnamese goods as well as tackle difficulties in several projects.The two sides need to strive to maintain peace and stability, satisfactorily settle disagreements at sea in the spirit of high-level common perceptions, the Agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues and abide by international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, he said.He added that the two countries need to partner with ASEAN to fully and seriously implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), as well as step up negotiations on an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).Ambassador Xiong, for his part, affirmed that the Chinese Party and Government attach importance to ties with Vietnam, and stay ready to boost political trust and consider increasing vaccine supplies to the country.He emphasised that China does not pursue trade surplus with Vietnam. It is willing is address bottlenecks in export-import, consider opening market for the Vietnamese high-quality goods, and complete several key projects soon.China wants to well control disagreements and satisfactorily settle issues at sea with Vietnam in line with high-level common preceptions, he stated.