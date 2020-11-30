Regional nations see rises in numbers of COVID-19 infections

The woman did shopping at the Aeon Mall 1 in Phnom Penh on November 28. Later the same day, the Cambodian government decided to temporarily close down the mall and trace people who have connection with the woman.

The other six are a 56-year-old Cambodian woman living in Phnom Penh, her husband who is a senior official at the Ministry of Interior and her four family members, the Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP) reported.

The Cambodia news agency quoted Prime Minister Hun Sen as saying that these were the first cases of local community transmissions in Cambodia and he was concerned about high-risk areas such as Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey and Mondulkiri provinces.

The PM said authorities have taken urgent measures by tracing those directly and indirectly involved in the case for quarantine. He also urged citizens not to panic and pay more attention to protecting themselves.

As of November 28, Cambodia has reported a total of 308 COVID-19 cases, 299 of which have recovered.

In Myanmar, the National Central Committee for Prevention, Control and Treatment for COVID-19 on November 28 announced to extend to period of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus to December 15.

According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, Myanmar reported 1,344 new infections with 22 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

As of the day, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 87,977 while its death toll has registered at 1,887, the ministry's figures showed.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported its record daily rise in COVID-19 infections on November 29 with 6,267 cases, bringing the total to 534,266.

This was the third record high in a week for the Southeast Asian country.