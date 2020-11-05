RoK media highlight NA Speaker’s visit to Vietnam

The Korea Economic Daily, or Hankyung, reported that the Speaker met with Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and held talks with NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

In those meetings, Park underlined the necessity of lifting RoK-Vietnam relations from the current strategic cooperative partnership to the level of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

He also spoke highly of Vietnam’s successes in bringing COVID-19 under control and its economic development, the newspaper noted.

It added that the Vietnamese side requested the RoK extend a memorandum of understanding on sending and receiving Vietnamese workers, which had expired early this year.

Meanwhile, the daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo and the aseanexpress.co.kr news site covered the Speaker’s visit to a Samsung Electronics mobile manufacturing plant on November 2.

Park was quoted as saying that the visit demonstrates that the RoK treasures economic cooperation and friendship with Vietnam and he voiced his hope that the plant, viewed a key Samsung manufacturing facility in the country, will take the lead in product quality.

The daily newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported that the Speaker met with Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Nguyen Thi Thu Ha on November 1 to discuss economic cooperation between RoK companies and the locality.

He said RoK businesses have invested in 35 projects in Ninh Binh, and hoped that local authorities will create the best possible conditions for their operations.