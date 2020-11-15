Russia supports Hanoi Declaration on 15th anniversary of EAS

Speaking at the 15th EAS held via video conference on November 14, Putin said: “East Asia Summits have established themselves as a respected platform for discussing urgent issues affecting the entire Asia-Pacific Region, for a joint search for solutions to the most burning international problems.”



“This is reflected in the Hanoi Declaration, the main document to be adopted following the summit. I agree with the key idea recorded in the document that our nations must work in concert on preserving peace and stability in Asia-Pacific, and build up cooperation on a wide range of political and economic challenges. It is also crucial that we act on the principles of respect for international law, account for each other’s interests and ensure indivisible security,” he said.



The President affirmed that Russia consistently advocates the establishment of the atmosphere of constructive cooperation and the enhancement of stability in the Asia-Pacific Region, including in the military political area where risks and threats have grown significantly.



Putin stressed that the future of the Asia-Pacific Region depends on how closely nations will be able to unite in the face of the emerging challenges and threats, to show political will for cooperation in the interests of universal and sustainable development. Such an approach will undoubtedly yield results, and the Russian side is ready to make its contribution to joint work, he added.