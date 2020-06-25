Russian expert: Posters a weapon in Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight

In an article published recently in the Rusvena (Russian Spring) newspaper, Trofimchuk said that during his trip to Vietnam last year he saw how communications campaigns using posters and placards touched the hearts of the public because they are designed like reminders rather than orders.

He added that placards relate to daily life, like exercising every afternoon following President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching of “I exercise everyday”.

The Russian expert also attributed the recent achievements of Vietnamese sports teams to these energetic thoughts.

The Vietnamese people are satisfied with the Government’s COVID-19 countermeasures, he said, which earned it success that has been admired and welcomed by the international community.