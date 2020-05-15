Russian Federation Council Chairwoman thanks Vietnam for medical supplies

In a letter to Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Matvyenko expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese NA and the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Parliamentarians' Group for their valuable solidarity amid the current difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies, including medical masks and means to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2, will be distributed to medical institutions and social organisations to support Russian people, she said.

The Russian legislative leader also said she believes that with common efforts, Russia will soon overcome the pandemic as well as its impacts on society and the economy.

On May 14 morning, Russia recorded 9,974 new cases of COVID-19 during the previous day, raising the total to 252,245. The country also reported 93 more deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 2,305. Meanwhile, 5,527 patients were given the all clear, taking the total recoveries to 53,530.