Shops in Cambodia allowed to reopen after community infection

All restaurants and shops can now operate as normal but must strictly adhere to the guidelines given by the ministry so as to protect their patrons from COVID-19, he added.

There were 41 cases related to the incident among the total number of 364 COVID-19 cases in Cambodia to date.

After almost a month of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private schools are now getting ready to reopen soon.

Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron said that there is no announcement yet from the government on when to reopen both public and private schools.

Meanwhile, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin quoted the Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez as saying that the Moderna biotechnology company is accelerating a huge shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to the Southeast Asian nation.

Moderna and another company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., are willing to supply up to 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines in the third quarter of 2021.