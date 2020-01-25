Singapore confirms first case of coronavirus infection

VNA
Singapore’s Ministry of Health on January 23 confirmed the first case of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 and infected over 570 people in China.

Guests at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa. A person from China who is the first to test positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore had stayed at the resort, said the Health Ministry. (Source: Strait Times)

Guests at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa. A person from China who is the first to test positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore had stayed at the resort, said the Health Ministry. (Source: Strait Times)

The local Strait Times newspaper reported that the 66-year old person who tested positive for the virus is a Chinese national and resident of the city of Wuhan, where there infection broke out.
After the first confirmed case of the China-related virus, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on January 24 affirmed that his government is “well-prepared” to deal with the disease.
The new coronavirus strain, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, has caused an alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Tags:

Other news

See more