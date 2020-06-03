Singapore, Malaysia agree to defer high-speed rail project

Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said Malaysia had requested to extend the suspension period of the project to discuss the country’s proposed changes to the project.

In the spirit of bilateral cooperation, Singapore agreed to a final extension of the suspension period to 31 December 2020, Khaw said.

Singapore’s Ministry of Transport said that the HSR is a mutually beneficial project that will strengthen the connectivity and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Singapore looks forward to receiving Malaysia’s formal proposal on the changes to the HSR project soon, so that both sides can begin discussion immediately, the ministry said in its statement.

Once completed, the 350km-long HSR project will reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to around 90 minutes by train, from the current 11 hours on existing train services.

The HSR service is expected to start by January 1, 2031, instead of the original commencement date of December 2026, as a result of suspension.