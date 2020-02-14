Singapore, Malaysia join hands to tackle coronavirus spread

Other areas of cooperation include the sharing of information to help with contact tracing of confirmed cases as well as temperature screening at the borders, Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min said on February 13.

Singapore currently conducts temperature screening for travellers entering the country from Malaysia.

Lam said the authorities are looking into whether it should be carried out on travellers leaving Singapore for Malaysia as well.

Singapore and Malaysia set up a joint working group on February 11 to strengthen cooperation in tackling the spread of the coronavirus in the context that about 415,000 people traverse their borders each day.