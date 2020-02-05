Singapore reports six more nCoV infection cases

The total number of nCoV infections in Singapore has increased to 24.

All four human-to-human transmission cases are related to a store selling health products which served Chinese tourists before.

The other two cases were Singaporeans who were just flown back to the country from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The country’s 18 previous patients all travelled to Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Airshow will be open on February 11 as planned despite the withdrawal of exhibitors and fewer visitors expected as travel disruption grows from the spiralling nCoV outbreak.

Experia Events, the airshow’s organiser, said the biennial event will proceed as planned with enhanced precautionary measures "to safeguard the well-being and safety of all attendees" in view of the evolving nCoV situation.

The firm confirmed on February 4 the cancellation of a key aviation conference, involving 300 government officials, civil aviation authorities, airport operators and airline executives.

Singapore’s recent travel restrictions in response to the virus outbreak and company policies on employee travel bans during this period are also expected to reduce the number of visitors.