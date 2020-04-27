Singapore sets up bed space for COVID-19 patients as cases surge

One such facility at Changi Exhibition Center- home to the Singapore Airshow, Asia’s biggest aerospace gathering - could house over 4,000 patients recovering from the disease and those with mild symptoms.

So far, Singapore has confirmed 12,693 infections, including 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, Thailand reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on April 26, bringing the total number of these groups to 2,922 and 51 respectively.

According to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, general economic affairs top Thai people's worries as their country is coping with the pandemic.