Singapore tightens prevention, control measures for travelers from Vietnam

All travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history in the past 21 consecutive days will be required to serve a 21-day stay-home notice (SHN) at SHN dedicated facilities to minimize movement and risk of transmission



Before this statement, arrivals also had to spend 21 days in quarantine but the last seven days could be implemented at their at their place of residence.

The Ministry of Health said that the measures will be applied for travellers who have not completed their 14-day SHN at designated quarantine facilities. In addition, the ministry will provide testing for SARS-CoV-2 using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test to arrivals on day 14 of their SHN and before the end of their SHN period.

Travellers will be contacted regarding the additional costs to be paid.





By Kim Khanh