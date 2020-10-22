Singapore to enter third phase of reopening

As part of the third phase, the permitted size of gatherings outside homes could be increased from five people to eight, said the multi-ministry task force handling the pandemic on October 20.

Similarly, households could be allowed to have up to eight visitors at a time, enabling larger families to congregate.

On top of that, capacity limits in venues such as museums and places of worship and for wedding receptions may be increased, with multiple zones of 50 people permitted.

Singaporean Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force, said to enter the third phase, Singapore will have to keep its guard up and meet several key conditions.

COVID-19 testing will be carried out on a larger scale to allow more activities to resume.

The same day, Singaporean Ministry of Health's Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak said the country is most likely to make plans to vaccinate different segments of the population against COVID-19 from next year.

Those who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus and those at higher risk of getting infected, such as healthcare professionals and others in front-line roles, may get priority for vaccination.