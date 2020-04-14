Singapore to house foreign workers in vessels as COVID-19 spreads

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore said it is working with terminal operator PSA Singapore, Keppel Corp's rig-building unit, floating accommodation barge provider Bibby Maritime Ltd, and serviced apartment operator The Ascott Ltd to bring in and manage two floating accommodations.

Singaporean Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on April 12 that each facility can hold a few hundred occupants and can be suitably organised to achieve safe distancing.

The facilities are docked in a restricted area in a port terminal, Khaw added.

On the same day, Singapore reported 233 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 2,532, including eight deaths.

In recent days, cramped dormitories where dozens of thousands of foreign workers are living in have become the strongest sources of infection in Singapore.