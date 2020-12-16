Singapore to launch travel corridor for business travellers

Chan Chun Sing, the country's Minister for Trade and Industry, announced on December 15 via a post on his verified Facebook account that the special travel corridor, called the Connect@Singapore initiative, "will be open to a limited number of business, official, and high economic value travelers from all countries who are coming to Singapore for short-term stays of up to 14 days".



The applications for the programme will open in mid-January of 2021.

Participants will have to "stay at an appointed facility under the Connect@Singapore initiative, undergo regular routine testing and strictly observe all prevailing Safe Management Measures."

According to the Straits Times, there had been 16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Singapore as of noon of December 15, taking the nation’s total to 58,341.