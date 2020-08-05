Singapore, US back settlement of East Sea disputes under international law

Pompeo made the affirmation during his recent phone call with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, the US Department of State announced on August 4.

The Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said Singapore's key interest is in maintaining peace and stability the East Sea - one of the world's busiest waterways.

Singapore upholds the right of all states to freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as supports the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, FM Balakrishnan said.

Both sides shared the view on the significance of the longstanding partnership and measures to expand cooperation, covering collaboration within ASEAN and at relevant forums.