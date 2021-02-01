Singaporean media praises CPV’s leadership for Vietnam’s stable development

In an article published on its website on January 29, RSIS spotlighted the significance of the 13th Congress of the CPV for strategic development goals of the country, especially the vision to transform Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country by the middle of the 21st century.



According to the article, Vietnam is already one of the few countries that have a sustained economic expansion despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The CPV’s role is in laying down the national direction, taking into account strategic changes in the country, surrounding region and globally.



Vietnam has managed to raise its profile and played a constructive role in the international arena as it pursues its external policy of peace and to be friends to all countries, the article said.



Regarding Vietnam's foreign policy, it that since joining ASEAN in 1995, Vietnam has been one of the most economically-dynamic countries in Southeast Asia.



Last year, under a Vietnam-led ASEAN, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)) was signed, creating the world’s largest free trade agreement, it noted.



Vietnam also concluded other FTAs such as the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the UK-Vietnam FTA (UKVFTA), thereby creating new impetus for the nation’s economic growth trajectory.



Also in 2020, Vietnam became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, it said.



Vietnam's chairmanship of ASEAN last year and its non-permanent membership of the UNSC have helped it raise further its position and influence in the regional and international arena, the article stressed.