Singaporean PM’s visit to Australia to be replaced with video conference

The Singaporean leader was scheduled to pay an official visit to Australia on March 23 but discussions will now take place remotely, as Australia announced on March 15 that anyone arriving into the country will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.

The MFA said in a statement that Australian PM Scott Morrison telephoned his Singaporean counterpart Lee over the weekend to discuss the visit in view of Australia’s travel restrictions on in-bound visitors.

The two sides agreed that discussions will be done via video conference instead, and to proceed with the planned signings of important bilateral agreements.

The statement stressed that this demonstrates the conviction of both sides that it is important to continue with the business of government, and maintain the good momentum of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, even as they are dealing with the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.