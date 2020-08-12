Singapore’s Q2 economy shrinks more than forecast

The country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on August 11 that given the fall, it now forecasts this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink between 7 percent and 5 percent, instead of the previously predicted decline of 4 to 7 percent.

The second-quarter GDP plunge was due to the circuit breaker measures implemented from April 7 to June 1 to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore, as well as weak external demand amid a global economic downturn caused by the pandemic, said MTI in a statement.

Singapore's central bank eased its monetary policy in March, while the government recently pumped in nearly SGD100 billion (US$72 billion) worth of stimulus to blunt the impact of the pandemic.