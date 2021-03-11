Southeast Asian countries record huge number of new COVID-19 infections

According to the ministry, 10 of the new cases are imported and 1,438 are local transmissions.

Additional five deaths have been reported in the Southeast Asian nation, pushing the death toll to 1,191.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ministry of Health announced that the country recorded 5,633 new COVID-19 infections and 175 deaths in the past 24 hours.

These brought the total cases and fatalities to 1,398,578 and 37,932, respectively.

On the same day, the Ministry of Health of the Philippines reported 2,886 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the tally to 603,308.

Mayors of Metro Manila are considering re-imposing curfew in the metropolitan area amid the increasing number of new cases here.

Cambodia recorded 64 more COVID-19 infections on March 10, lifting its total to 1,124.

Meanwhile, the Lao Ministry of Health reported on the same day that the country found one more person positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total of infections in the country to 48.