State, Party leaders seek EU’s vaccine support for Vietnam

A batch of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 arrives at Tan Son Nhat Airport on July 15 (Photo: SGGP)

In the letter, President Phuc thanked the EU for its support to Vietnam over the past time, especially offering 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the country via the COVAX Facility mechanism.

As Vietnam is meeting difficulties in having enough vaccines to vaccinate its nearly 100 million population as well as medical equipment, he proposed the EU provide maximum assistance for Vietnam via donating and transfering vaccines, sharing technology, providing medical equipment and sharing experience in coping with the pandemic, on the basis of the development of bilateral comprehensive partnership and cooperation.

On the issue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also sent a letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The PM spoke highly of the active development of Vietnam – EU ties amid the pandemic.

He expressed his wish that the EU would consider assisting Vietnam in vaccine supplies, as well as suggest COVAX Facility prioritise the allocation of vaccines to Vietnam and ASEAN member states amid the complicated developments of the pandemic.