Thai economy expected to return to normal in next two years

Speaking at a business seminar, Supattanapong said the government has used nearly 800 billion baht (US$25 billion) to support the economy.

The government will continue to introduce stimulus measures and plans subsidies under a "co-pay" scheme, rather than handouts, to help spur consumption, he said, without giving further details.

Deputy Secretary General of the National Economic and Social Development Council Danucha Pichayanan said in a bid to cope with the impact of the outbreak, the government has introduced a 1.9 trillion baht response package, including a 1 trillion baht borrowing plan.

The borrowing will lift the public debt to GDP ratio to 57 percent from about 47 percent in July, still within a 60 percent cap, he added.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecast that the Thai economy could contract by 8 percent this year.