Thai gov’t regulates further farmland for farmers in need

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has presided over a meeting of the subcommittee, during which they approved the establishment of nine subcommittees on the national land and land resources management policy and plans.

The new subcommittees will be responsible for promoting a natural balance, conservation and sufficient use, resource usage for maximum benefit, inclusive and fair land allocation to underprivileged people, as well as public soundings and promotion of public participation.

Under the national reform plan to benefit society, the government must provide added value to lands allocated to villagers. This means anyone holding a certificate for government allocated land will have collateral in accessing capital for use in their occupation.

The subcommittee has assigned the Land Bank Administration Institute to gather input from the general public, in order to address inequalities, promote better distribution of legal land holding rights, allowing farmers and poor people to have a common piece of land for their occupation or residence.

The subcommittee has approved guidelines to address issues concerning Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachinburi, where there is currently uncertainty, and overlapping claims to national park land and government allocated land.

The meeting stressed that all aspects of input must be considered in these processes, and officials must open a space for stakeholders to debate claims, which will help farmers and poor people receive legal land holding rights correctly, sustainably, and with fairness.