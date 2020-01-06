Thai King names new Privy Council president

The appointment was published in the Royal Gazette on January 4.

General Surayud was a close aide of General Prem when the latter was Prime Minister. General Surayud became army chief during the Chuan Leekpai administration and retired as supreme commander.

General Surayud was appointed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, Rama IX, as a privy councillor on November 14, 2003.

General Surayud, aged 76, served as the 24th Prime Minister from October 1, 2006 to January 29, 2008 following the September 19, 2006 military coup led by former army chief General Sonthi Boonyaratglin.

General Surayud acted on behalf of General Prem while he was suffering from ill health.