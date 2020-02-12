Thai people raise funds for victims of shooting rampage

Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Wichian Chantharanothai said public donations stood at 23.2 million baht (around US$770,000 ) as of February 11 morning.

Authorities would provide 300,000 baht to the families of each victim as initial assistance, said the governor.

He promised that every single baht of the donated money would reach the families of victims killed in the shooting spree.

The rampage lasted from 15:30 on February 8 to February 9 morning.

Jakrapanth Thomma, a 32-year-old sergeant in the Thai army, gunned down the victims at Terminal 21 shopping mall before being shot dead by commandos.