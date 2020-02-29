Thai Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote

Prayut received a vote of no-confidence from only 49 members of parliaments (MPs), while 272 MPs say they have trust in his leadership.

The opposition, except for MPs of the dissolved Future Forward Party (FFP) and the Seri Ruam Thai Party, did not vote on February 28, following an apparent rift among the opposition parties.

Local media on the same day quoted Prime Minister Prayut as saying after the vote, stating that he would not reform his cabinet and would continue to work in a transparent manner.

Earlier, Prime Minister Prayut had to answer questions of no confidence in the House of Representatives from February 24-27. The debate ended on the evening of February 27 after MPs of the ruling coalition flatly rejected the opposition's request to extend the debate to night.

The ruling coalition said that Prayut had to answer questions too long, leaving little or no time for the remaining ministers.