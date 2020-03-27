Thailand bans export of chicken eggs for seven days

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said currently domestic production capacity averages 40 million eggs per day, most of which are destined for domestic consumption.

“When eggs are in oversupply, the government supports farmers by paying 40 satang each for exports to neighboring countries,” The Nation newspaper reported quoted Jurin as saying.

However, due to the Covid-19 situation, domestic consumption has risen by 2-3 times, causing shortages in some areas, he said.

To deal with the problem, Ministry of Commerce temporarily banned the exports of chicken eggs for seven days from March 26, and will extend it if needed.

According to Jurin, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Department of Livestock Development have been informed of this measure and will not issue export permit for chicken eggs throughout the said period.

As of March 26, Thailand recorded 1,045 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths.