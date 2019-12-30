Thailand breaks tourism record

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that the kingdom remains one of the all-time favourite destinations of global travellers.

He noted that in the closing days of 2019, 140,000 tourists are expected to arrive every day, raising the total number of foreigners to Thailand to 39.6-39.8 million by the year’s end.

This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is expecting Thai tourism to achieve a growth rate of 4 percent in both volume and value to 39.7 million foreign tourists who generate THB1.96 trillion (US$64.9 billion) in income for the country.

The agency forecasts the number of tourists will reach 40.8 million in 2020, an increase of 2.5 percent, contributing THB2.02 trillion to the economy, up 3 percent year-on-year.