Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries amid COVID-19

With the new regulation, all travellers need to apply for visa at Thai embassies in the host countries and present medical certificates.

Previously, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for Visa on Arrival (VoA) at Thai immigration checkpoints, including Bulgaria, Bhutan, Taiwan (China), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

Visa exemption will be cancelled for the Republic of Korea, Italy and Hong Kong (China).

The same day, a Thai health official said two immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok have been positive for the SARS-CoV-2.

Thailand has so far reported 59 infection cases.