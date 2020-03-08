Thailand: COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 50

Both patients are Thai men in the age of 40 who returned from Italy.

Local media quoted Permanent Secretary at the Thai Ministry of Public Health Sukhum Kanchanapimai as saying the first patient had symptoms on March 5 and is receiving treatment at Rajavithi Hospital while the second is getting treatment at Nopparatrajathanee Hospital.

The two additions bring to the number of people being treated in medical facilities to 18, he said, adding that 31 have recovered and there has been one death.

Thailand now ranks 25th among countries and territories with the most COVID-19 infections.

There will be no water splashing during Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, at least in Khon Kaen, Pattaya and Bang Saen as the widely spreading virus has forced organisers to cancel events.