Thailand detects first Corona virus infected patient

The condition of the patient is not severe and she is ready to return to her homeland on January 13, according to the Thai Ministry of Public Health.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that Thailand has started conducting screening on travellers from Wuhan city at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai international airports since January 3.

The country has also stepped up surveillance at public and private hospitals, he added.

There have been so far 12 patients showing signs of virus infection but most have seasonal influenza. Eight patients with a high fever were detected by a thermo-scan at Suvarnabhumi Airport and treated in a separation room at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute since January 8.

Anutin asked the public not to panic as the ministry has the potential to tackle any crisis.

The ministry has international-standard diagnosis and medical care and is closely coordinating with the World Health Organisation and all related departments within the airports to build trust among citizens and tourists, he said.

If people returning from the epidemic area experience within 14 days a fever, sore throat, nasal discharge, coughing, phlegm or wheezing, ask to see a doctor immediately or notify the Department of Disease Control.