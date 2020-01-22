Thailand develops world’s largest hydro floating solar hybrid power project

The project, which will be developed by the consortium under an engineering, procurement and construction contract, has a power capacity of 45MW for the floating solar farm worth 842 million baht (about US$27.74). Solar power generation on the water surface requires 450 rai, equal to solar panels on a ground site.

Sirindhorn dam is the pilot project for the hybrid system, with 36MW hydropower generation to enlarge capacity optimisation, Thepparat Theppitak, Egat's Deputy Governor for power plant development and renewable energy, was quoted by the Bangkok Post newspaper as saying.

Egat expects to commence operation of this project by December.

Egat is committed to the floating solar farms at nine dams nationwide with a combined capacity of 2,725MW, he said.

Thailand, one of leading countries in renewable energy development in Southeast Asia, has stepped up solar power production nationwide through strategies and programmes like household rooftop projects and programmes to buy electricity from individual producers.

The Ministry of Energy expects renewable energy will contribute 29,358MW to the total power production, accounting for 33 percent of the country’s electricity generation by 2037.