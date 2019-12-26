Thailand helps Myanmar develop infrastructure

Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said the Cabinet meeting on December 24 endorsed a proposal for the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) to provide financial assistance for Myanmar to fund the third phase of the Greater Mekong Sub-region development project for Myawaddy.

The loan has an annual interest rate of 1.5 percent and a grace period of 10 years, she said.

Loan conditions require goods and services to be from Thailand for at least half of the value of the contract. Constructors and project advisers must hold Thai nationality, and Thai laws will be enforced in the loan contract.

Myawaddy plays an important role in the economic development of Myanmar and Thailand because it is a major border trading area between the two countries through Mae Sot district of Tak. Cross border volume is about 70 billion baht (US$2.3 billion) a year and rising.