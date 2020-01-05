Thailand moves to tackle drought

According to Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, the facilities will comprise new large, medium and small-scale water source projects, including Kaem Ling water catchment areas.

The new storage facilities will increase water capacity by 942 million cubic metres, he said, adding that up to 192,000 hectares of new irrigation areas will benefit from the move.

The projects are necessary, Minister Chalermchai affirmed, adding Thailand is undergoing uncertain rain patterns, which are leading to unusually low water levels in major reservoirs and rivers.

He said, in the long run, the government needs to expand water storage capacity as the country cannot rely on existing facilities.

Up to 40,000 ponds, each with a capacity of 1,260 cubic metres, will be created for farmers working in irrigation areas in a bid to delay aridity, he noted.

Previously, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned people to be ready to deal with a severe drought that is expected to begin in January and last until May of 2020.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, drought will peak in January and February. Forty-three provinces in the North, Central and Northeast regions are forecast to be worst effected.