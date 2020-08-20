Thailand records first COVID-19 case outside quarantine areas

The Faculty of Medical Science at the Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital said a Thai returnee from Dubai of the UAE, who spent 14 days in state quarantine before being released, returned with symptoms on August 19.

The same day, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration also confirmed a new imported case which is a 37-year-old Thai woman returning from India.

Cumulative infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,382, with 3,199 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of Thailand’s National Security Council Somsak Rungsita said emergency rule against the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand might be extended for another month.

He told reporters that his agency will propose the extension of the emergency decree, enforced nationwide since last March when the disease broke out in the country, until September 30 for the sake of the effectiveness of measures against the pandemic.