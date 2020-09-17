Thailand seals border with Myanmar to stem COVID-19, drug trafficking

Prawit said that as the region is experiencing economic woes triggered by the pandemic, many were tempted to make big bucks by trafficking drugs into Thailand, then destined to a third country.



Thai authorities seized 28 million speed pills and 428 kg of crystal meth last month. Narcotics were smuggled from neighboring countries through northern and western provinces to Thailand’s central region.



According to Thai Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit, from January 1 to August 31, officials arrested 179,050 drug suspects and seized 143 million methamphetamine pills and 5.4 tons of crystal meth.



With regards to sealing the border between Thailand and Myanmar, Prawit said traders can still transport their goods and placed them at the collection point at the border, without the need for physical contact.