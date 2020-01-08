Thailand sees record number of rescued human trafficking victims in 2019

This is a record number, which raises concerns about the government’s ability to support the rescued victims.

The number soared from 622 in the year before and 982 in 2015.

Among the rescued victims, 60 percent were women who were taken to Thailand as labourers. Three quarters of the victims were from Myanmar.

Lawyers and social activists are worried that the large number of rescued victims will put great pressure on the government in terms of budget and staff to support the victims.

Victims of human trafficking in Thailand can receive help from the government, which includes staying at a shelter and receiving living and rehabilitation expenses from a state fund. They are also entitled to legal aid and job opportunities while awaiting repatriation.

According to statistics of the UN, there are around 4.9 million migrants in Thailand, accounting for more than 10 percent of the country’s workforce. Most of them are from poorer neighbouring countries.