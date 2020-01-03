Thailand: State investment expected to fuel economic growth

According to the Bangkok Post on January 2, making State investment happen will also have a knock-on impact on private investment, which was weaker than expected in 2019 due to the prolonged struggle to establish a new government.

The National Economic and Social Development Council said 17 key infrastructure projects worth US$25.96 billion have been approved by the cabinet. Some are scheduled to be up and running in 2020 and 2021.

Thailand’s private investment is expected to reach 4.6 percent this year compared to 2.7 percent in 2019.

Thai Finance Ministry’s experts predicted that the economy will expand by 3.3 percent this year.