Thailand to fine vehicles with black smoke

Director-General of the ministry’s Transport Department Jirut Visarnchit said the trucks and buses are main factors attributing to the aggravation of the PM 2.5 on major and minor roads in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

According to Jirut, the department will impose a minimum fine of 5,000 baht (US$165.54) on violators, and vehicles with exhaust emissions that exceed safe limits will be banned from the roads.

The department is cooperating with several government agencies including the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) in checking exhaust emissions from the city buses, he said..