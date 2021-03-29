Thailand to reopen Phuket island to vaccinated tourists

Foreign tourists at Phuket international airport in November 2020 (File photo: AFP/VNA) The Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, recently approved a proposal to inoculate at least 70 percent of the island’s population by July 1 in order to reopen tourism for vaccinated holidaymakers.



Minister of Tourism and Sport of Thailand Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said tourists travelling to Phuket will be required to receive two shots of COVID-19 vaccine under the so-called "Phuket Tourism Sandbox" programme, which is touted as a model for the reopening of the country’s tourism industry.

Thailand's tourism industry has been seriously affected by COVID-19. Last year, foreign visitor numbers plunged 83 percent from nearly 40 million in 2019 to just 6.7 million. The state planning agency predicts 3 million arrivals this year.

The WB on March 26 forecast a 3.4 percent growth for Thailand this year, down from the previous projection of 4 percent. However, the Thai Government aims for a 4 percent growth in 2021 and 2022 as well.