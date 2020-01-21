Thailand to take more actions to fight air pollution

TISI Secretary-General Wanchai Panomchai said the institute is drawing up regulatory standards for air purifiers to make these efficient in tackling PM2.5, noting that the existing standard for air purifiers covers only usage safety and is yet to cover efficiency in dust particle purification.

The new standards are expected to be completed and ready for enforcement later this year, he added.

The TISI will also enforce emission standards for motorcycles, so they are in line with the Euro 4 standard by mid-2020, while standards for small and large motor vehicles will be in line with Euro 5 and Euro 6, both of which will be enforced soon after.

Other industrial standards announced relate to various products aimed at tackling air pollution, such as respiratory protection devices, single-use hygienic masks and surgical masks.

The Pollution Control Department of Thailand said the practice of burning sugarcane fields to prepare for new crops is one of causes of PM2.5, especially from December to April each year.