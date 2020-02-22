Thailand urges residents in China to fly back when they can

Those who find it necessary to stay in China, are reminded to obey instructions from the authorities.

In its latest warning regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the Department of Consular Affairs also asked Thai people to avoid non-essential travel to China at this time.

Thai nationals residing in China are advised to follow the latest developments closely and obey instructions from the Chinese authorities to minimize the risk of infection.

For Thais who have relatives in China and wish to make contact can visit the Department of Consular Affairs Facebook page, where hotline numbers for the Royal Thai Embassy and Consulates General are available, or call the Department of Consular Affairs at 02 572 8442.