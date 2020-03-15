Thailand warns of COVID-19 spread via shared smoking, drinks

Thai Health Minister Sukhum Kanchanapimai told the local press that sharing drinks, cigarettes and not avoiding social activities after returning from an at-risk country was an inappropriate behaviour.

One of those had earlier been in contact with tourists from Hong Kong, he said.

On March 13, Thailand reported five more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 75.

Among the cases confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thailand, one has died while 35 others have recovered and been discharged from hospital.